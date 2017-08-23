Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Rosenthal (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
Although it's unknown whether or not Rosenthal will need to undergo surgery to repair his elbow, moving him to the 60-day disabled list will bring his season to an end. Rosenthal made 50 appearances from the bullpen during the 2017 campaign, during which he fanned 76 batters and gave up a bleak three home runs over 47.2 innings. As a result, he owns an ERA and WHIP of 3.40 and 1.20, respectively.
