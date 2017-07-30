Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Nails down sixth save with three whiffs

Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth inning for his sixth save Sunday against Arizona.

Rosenthal needed just 12 pitches to secure a 3-2 victory, throwing 10 of them for strikes. His career-high 14.36 K/9 makes Rosenthal one of the league's most explosive closers.

