Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Nets win with two scoreless innings

Rosenthal (3-4) picked up the win in relief Tuesday after working around two hits over two scoreless innings against Colorado.

After he did so, Jedd Gyorko hit a walkoff sacrifice fly to give Rosenthal his reward. The 27-year-old received several days off after taking a loss against the Mets last Thursday, and he certainly came back fresh. Now that he's back in the ninth-inning role for St. Louis, expect the saves to roll in down the stretch for Rosenthal, who's actually seen his velocity increase by more than a full mile per hour over his previous career high this season.

