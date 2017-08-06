Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Picks up eighth save

Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Saturday for his eighth save of the season. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Rosenthal made things somewhat interesting, but he ultimately escaped unscathed, marking his fifth straight scoreless appearance and 11th in his last 12 outings. The 27-year-old has allowed a total of eight hits since the beginning of July, and with four saves in the last nine days, he's looking like the clear-cut closer in St. Louis.