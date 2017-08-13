Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Records seventh straight save
Rosenthal struck out two batters but gave up two unearned runs Saturday against Atlanta on his way to picking up his seventh consecutive save.
It was another solid outing for the St. Louis closer, who would have got out of the game unscathed if it hadn't been for an error by Matt Carpenter. Rosenthal has 16 strikeouts during his saves streak.
