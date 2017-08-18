Play

Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Seeking second opinion

Rosenthal will seek a second opinion on his right elbow, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It's almost always a bad thing when a player seeks a second opinion -- they wouldn't need one if the first was favorable. Rosenthal pitched with diminished velocity Wednesday before being pulled from a save situation, and he was later diagnosed with elbow irritation. Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth inning Thursday in what would have been a save situation had the Cardinals not extended their lead in the top of the inning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast