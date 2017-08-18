Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Seeking second opinion

Rosenthal will seek a second opinion on his right elbow, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It's almost always a bad thing when a player seeks a second opinion -- they wouldn't need one if the first was favorable. Rosenthal pitched with diminished velocity Wednesday before being pulled from a save situation, and he was later diagnosed with elbow irritation. Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth inning Thursday in what would have been a save situation had the Cardinals not extended their lead in the top of the inning.