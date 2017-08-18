Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Seeking second opinion
Rosenthal will seek a second opinion on his right elbow, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It's almost always a bad thing when a player seeks a second opinion -- they wouldn't need one if the first was favorable. Rosenthal pitched with diminished velocity Wednesday before being pulled from a save situation, and he was later diagnosed with elbow irritation. Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth inning Thursday in what would have been a save situation had the Cardinals not extended their lead in the top of the inning.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Lands on disabled list Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: To have arm reexamined•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows two runs to Red Sox•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Records seventh straight save•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Earns four-out save•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Strikes out two for ninth save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...