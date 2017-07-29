Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Slams door for fifth save

Rosenthal picked up his fifth save of the season Friday, pitching two perfect innings and notching four strikeouts.

It was Rosenthal's first save since June 28, and represents a dramatic turnaround for the reliever, who improved his monthly ERA to 1.93 and has posted a phenomenal 16:1 K:BB over his last nine appearances. Expect to see the hard-throwing righty back as the primary closer moving forward, especially if he can continue his dominant streak of success.