Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Strikes out two for ninth save

Rosenthal recorded his ninth save Wednesday, striking out a pair of Royals while working around a single.

He's now collected saves in five consecutive appearances and a win in the outing before that; over those six games, Rosenthal has struck out an incredible 15 batters over 8.1 scoreless innings. The righty's return to fantasy stardom has come with a career-high 14.5 K/9 as well as increased velocity -- his fastball's averaging a ridiculous 98.6 mph, a full tick better than any mark he's posted in the past.