Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: To have arm reexamined

Rosenthal is scheduled to have his renewed arm tightness examined by the team's medical staff, MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal took the mound Wednesday following three days of rest, but was far from his typical self. He only threw eight pitches, but the six of those that were fastballs averaged 93.9 MPH -- a far cry from his season average of 98.5 MPH. The home run he served up to Xander Boegaerts on his second pitch traveled just 91.4 MPH. Manager Mike Matheny didn't hesitate to take him out of the game after Rosenthal walked the second batter he faced, even though Rosenthal had assured him prior to the game that his soreness had subsided. While the hard-throwing reliever undergoes additional testing, Seung Hwan Oh and Tyler Lyons would seemingly be next in line for save chances.