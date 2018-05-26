Lyons (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

As expected, Lyons is back with the Cardinals after missing the past two weeks with a mid-back strain. The 30-year-old compiled a mediocre 6.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 11.2 innings prior to landing on the shelf, so he may need to prove himself again before being trusted in a high-leverage role. Greg Holland (hip) was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Our Latest Stories