Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Activated ahead of Saturday's game
Lyons (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
As expected, Lyons is back with the Cardinals after missing the past two weeks with a mid-back strain. The 30-year-old compiled a mediocre 6.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 11.2 innings prior to landing on the shelf, so he may need to prove himself again before being trusted in a high-leverage role. Greg Holland (hip) was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
