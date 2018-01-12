Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Agrees to terms with Cardinals
Lyons agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed. Lyons posted an 11.3 K/9 last season and was effective against hitters of both handedness, allowing just a .275 wOBA to righties (down from .333 in 2016). The back end of the Cardinals' bullpen is wide open at the moment.
