Lyons (elbow) has resumed his throwing program and is slated to throw a bullpen session in the coming days, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Lyons was able to hit his target of starting a throwing program earlier this week, and it appears he's progressed through it without setbacks thus far. The aforementioned bullpen session may be followed by a minor-league rehab appearance, although it remains to be seen if the team will deem that a necessity in Lyons' case.