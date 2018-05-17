Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend
Lyons (back) could embark on a short rehab assignment this weekend, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Lyons was placed on the disabled list due to a mid-back strain following his appearance against the Twins on May 8. It's expected that the left-hander will only need to pitch in one or two games with one of the Cardinals' affiliates, so expect him back early next week if he's able to start an assignment this weekend.
