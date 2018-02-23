Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Could get saves
Lyons could figure into the ninth-inning mix for the Cardinals this season, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "It will define itself in time," manager Mike Matheny said of the closer role. "It's completely different this year, where we have a number of guys. Having a number of guys that could finish a game would be great."
Luke Gregerson and Bud Norris are probably slightly ahead of him in the competition, but we are over a month away from Opening Day, so a lot can happen between now and then. Lyons notched a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 68 strikeouts, three saves and four wins in 54 innings out of the bullpen last season, so he has a chance to provide value in deeper formats, even if he isn't tabbed as the official closer to start the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Full-time relief role beacons•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Agrees to terms with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Will not play this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Mows down Reds in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Earns 10th-inning save•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Takes first loss Sunday•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...