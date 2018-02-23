Lyons could figure into the ninth-inning mix for the Cardinals this season, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "It will define itself in time," manager Mike Matheny said of the closer role. "It's completely different this year, where we have a number of guys. Having a number of guys that could finish a game would be great."

Luke Gregerson and Bud Norris are probably slightly ahead of him in the competition, but we are over a month away from Opening Day, so a lot can happen between now and then. Lyons notched a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 68 strikeouts, three saves and four wins in 54 innings out of the bullpen last season, so he has a chance to provide value in deeper formats, even if he isn't tabbed as the official closer to start the season.