Lyons was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Friday.

Lyons was cast off the 40-man roster as the Cardinals made a slew of moves to reshape their bullpen. Through 27 appearances this year, Lyons has posted an unsightly 8.64 ERA and 1.92 WHIP. After coming back a couple weeks ago from an elbow injury, he still wasn't able to find a rhythm, allowing seven earned runs across three innings of work.

More News
Our Latest Stories