Lyons fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing a walk and recording two strikeouts.

Lyons continued what has been a dominant multi-week stretch, one that's seen him not allow an earned run since July 6. The 29-year-old southpaw's current 3.27 ERA qualifies as a career low, while his 10.6 K/9 is also the best figure he's ever generated in the big leagues.