Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Earns 10th-inning save
Lyons recorded the last two outs (including a strikeout) of the 10th inning Tuesday in Cincinnati for his third save.
He only gets save chances here and there, and in fact Lyons wasn't going to come out and pitch at all until Juan Nicasio started showing signs of blowing the game. The lefty may not see many more save opportunities this year, but he's developed into a quality back-of-the-bullpen asset for the Cardinals.
