Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Earns one-out win
Lyons earned the win after recording the final out in the top of the tenth inning Saturday against the Cubs.
Lyons entered with two outs in the top of the tenth and the go-ahead run on second. He managed to get Victor Caratini to line out to third base and then picked up the win when Kolten Wong hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the inning. Lyons has a 5.59 ERA with 11 strikeouts and four walks in 9.2 innings so far this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs two-pitch hold Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs sixth hold Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs one-out hold Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs third hold despite struggles•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Strikes out side in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Scoreless frame in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....