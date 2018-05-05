Lyons earned the win after recording the final out in the top of the tenth inning Saturday against the Cubs.

Lyons entered with two outs in the top of the tenth and the go-ahead run on second. He managed to get Victor Caratini to line out to third base and then picked up the win when Kolten Wong hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the inning. Lyons has a 5.59 ERA with 11 strikeouts and four walks in 9.2 innings so far this season.