Lyons pitched the eighth inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing one walk while striking out one in a scoreless frame.

He successfully worked around a leadoff walk to earn his 10th hold before Trevor Rosenthal and Zach Duke combined to squander the lead in the ninth. Rosenthal is reportedly dealing with renewed arm tightness and is set to be examined by the medical staff, leaving the ninth-inning picture in St. Louis murky at the moment. Lyons doesn't throw hard, but he's been able to strike batters out at a 29.5 percent clip this season regardless. He could be in the mix for save chances if Rosenthal is forced to miss time.

