Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Establishing himself at back end of bullpen
Lyons pitched the eighth inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing one walk while striking out one in a scoreless frame.
He successfully worked around a leadoff walk to earn his 10th hold before Trevor Rosenthal and Zach Duke combined to squander the lead in the ninth. Rosenthal is reportedly dealing with renewed arm tightness and is set to be examined by the medical staff, leaving the ninth-inning picture in St. Louis murky at the moment. Lyons doesn't throw hard, but he's been able to strike batters out at a 29.5 percent clip this season regardless. He could be in the mix for save chances if Rosenthal is forced to miss time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Keeps rolling in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Dominant in inning-plus Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Keeps on rolling in shutout loss•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Fourth straight scoreless effort in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Credited with hold despite slip-up•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Credited with second hold Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...