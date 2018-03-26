Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Expected to have share of closer role
Lyons, who's generated a 3.24 ERA across 8.1 spring innings, is expected to split save opportunities with Dominic Leone to begin the regular season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're going to have to be thinking our way through how the back end works," manager Mike Matheny said. "It could be more matchup-based than anything else."
Luke Gregerson's hamstring injury -- which will see him start the season on the disabled list -- opens the door for Lyons and Leone, the latter which has seen the bulk of the late-inning opportunities this spring. However, the 30-year-old Lyons has been effective in his own right, and he's coming off a 2017 campaign in which he posted a career-best 2.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts over 54 innings across 50 appearances. Matheny appears set to handle his closing situation on a night-to-night basis for now, with the matchup problems that Lyons poses for left-handed bats (.178 BAA allowed to 85 same-handed hitters last season) likely to play heavily into his decisions.
