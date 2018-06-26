Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Extends throwing distance Monday
Lyons (elbow) played catch from 90 feet out on Monday afternoon, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw was thought to be nearing a bullpen session, and although Monday's activity didn't qualify as such, it was still an encouraging step. If he remains free of setbacks, Lyons should head out on a minor-league rehab assignment within the next 1-2 weeks.
