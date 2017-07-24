Lyons fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs, recording a strikeout.

The 29-year-old southpaw has strung together four consecutive scoreless efforts after giving up an earned run apiece in back-to-back appearances shortly before the All-Star break. Lyons has lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.81 over the aforementioned stretch and continues to serve as a solid source of strikeouts (30:10 K:BB over 28.1 innings) for fantasy owners.