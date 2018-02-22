Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Full-time relief role beacons
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Saturday that Lyons wouldn't be stretched out as a starter as he has in past springs and will instead be employed as a late-inning man on a full-time basis in 2018, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After starting 20 of his 40 outings with the Cardinals over the first three seasons in the majors to so-so results, Lyons has found his niche while working exclusively out of the bullpen for the big club the last two seasons. The lefty was especially dominant while working in shorter spurts in 2017, tallying a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 54 innings while saving three games. Though he doesn't have overpowering stuff and looks in line for a correction in home-run rate after surrendering only three long balls last season, Lyons should enter the upcoming campaign as one of the top setup men for newly closer Luke Gregerson. Given Gregerson's unremarkable numbers last season, it's not hard to envision a scenario where he loses the ninth-inning role, in which case Lyons would likely rank as one of the top alternatives.
