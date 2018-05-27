Lyons (back) grabbed his eighth hold in a win over the Pirates on Saturday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over one-third of an inning.

The right-handed reliever threw 10 pitches after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. Lyons has now generated scoreless appearances in six of his last seven trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's also notched a win and recorded a pair of holds.