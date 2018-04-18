Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs one-out hold Tuesday
Lyons notched his fifth hold by recording one out in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
Greg Holland failed to get anyone out while opening the eighth, necessitating Lyons' presence as a bridge to current closer Bud Norris, who ultimately recorded a five-out save. The 30-year-old southpaw now has holds in three straight appearances, although he'd given up an earned run apiece -- including his first home run of the season -- in the prior two.
