Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs sixth hold Friday
Lyons notched his sixth hold in Friday's win over the Reds, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.
The left-hander has now notched holds in four straight appearances, despite the fact he's given up two runs (one earned) over two of those outings. Lyons appears set for a heavy workload throughout the course of the season if April is any indication, as he's already made 10 trips to the mound during the month.
