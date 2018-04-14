Lyons was credited with his third hold in a 5-3 win over the Reds on Friday, allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

It wasn't easy, but the 30-year-old southpaw was able to escape a jam in the eighth with some help from bullpen mate Dominic Leone. Lyons dug himself a hole by walking the dangerous Billy Hamilton to start the frame, and he allowed a bloop single to Joey Votto two batters later that brought the speedster home after he'd been sacrificed to second by Jose Peraza. Lyons was able to then set Scooter Gennett down on a called third strike before giving way to Leone, who subsequently picked off Votto. The outing broke a four-appearance scoreless streak for Lyons, but he's now racked up eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings over his first eight appearances.