Lyons notched his seventh hold in a win over the Cubs on Friday, getting one out on two pitches.

Lyons was brought on in a matchup-based capacity after Miles Mikolas had allowed a leadoff double to Kris Bryant to open the eighth. The southpaw served his purpose by retiring Anthony Rizzo on a flyout to right before being lifted. Lyons hadn't appeared since April 28 before Friday's abbreviated outing, but the lack of work hasn't necessarily been due to ineffectiveness. Factoring in Friday's line, Lyons has generated five scoreless efforts over the last six appearances.