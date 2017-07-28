Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Keeps on rolling in shutout loss
Lyons fired a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks, recording two strikeouts.
The 29-year-old now has six consecutive scoreless outings in which he's only allowed one hit overall, and he's racked up six strikeouts in his last three appearances alone. The current stretch is Lyons' steadiest of the season, which could lead to a gradually expanded workload as the second half unfolds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Fourth straight scoreless effort in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Credited with hold despite slip-up•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Credited with second hold Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Solid in long relief Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs three-inning save Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Touched up for pair of runs Thursday•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...