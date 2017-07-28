Lyons fired a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks, recording two strikeouts.

The 29-year-old now has six consecutive scoreless outings in which he's only allowed one hit overall, and he's racked up six strikeouts in his last three appearances alone. The current stretch is Lyons' steadiest of the season, which could lead to a gradually expanded workload as the second half unfolds.