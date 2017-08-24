Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Keeps rolling in victory
Lyons fired a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Padres, recording a pair of strikeouts.
Lyons took over for an ineffective Seung Hwan Oh and impressively disposed of Carlos Asuaje, Jose Pirela and Yangervis Solarte, the latter two on swinging strikeouts. The 29-year-old southpaw has rattled off 16 straight scoreless appearances, allowing a minuscule .151 wOBA and .068 average against over that span.
