Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Keeps rolling in Wednesday's win
Lyons notched his eighth hold in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Royals, getting one out to close out the eighth inning.
Lyons was brought on with two out and one on in the eighth to dispose of the left-handed hitting Alex Gordon, a goal he successfully achieved in just four pitches. The 29-year-old southpaw now has an 11-appearance scoreless streak, a stretch during which he's recorded four holds. Lyons has become one of manager Mike Matheny's most trusted bullpen options of either handedness, keeping him relevant from a fantasy perspective in NL-only and deeper formats that count holds.
