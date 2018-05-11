Lyons (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.

He is dealing with a mid-back strain. The move is retroactive to May 9. Lyons posted a 6.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings prior to suffering the injury. Brett Cecil was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories