Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on 10-day DL
Lyons (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
He is dealing with a mid-back strain. The move is retroactive to May 9. Lyons posted a 6.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings prior to suffering the injury. Brett Cecil was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.
