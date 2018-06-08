Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on disabled list
The Cardinals placed Lyons on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left elbow sprain.
Lyons has made only one appearance since the start of June, tossing a scoreless inning against the Marlins on Tuesday. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but the diagnosis of a sprain makes it seem unlikely the 30-year-old will be able to return when eligible June 16.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs eighth hold in DL return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Activated ahead of Saturday's game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: May not return for Friday's game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Will be activated Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Struggles in Monday rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Set to pitch again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart