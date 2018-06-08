The Cardinals placed Lyons on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left elbow sprain.

Lyons has made only one appearance since the start of June, tossing a scoreless inning against the Marlins on Tuesday. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but the diagnosis of a sprain makes it seem unlikely the 30-year-old will be able to return when eligible June 16.

