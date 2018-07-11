Manager Mike Matheny is pleased with the progress Lyons (elbow) is making in his rehab assignment, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.

Matheny described Lyons' progress as just a bit behind that of fellow reliever Luke Gregerson, who's logged more innings overall at the minor-league level. Lyons has made two appearances with the Redbirds during his current stint, firing a pair of perfect frames in the process. Judging from Matheny's comments, it appears the team envisions the southpaw putting in at least one more outing before being activated.

More News
Our Latest Stories