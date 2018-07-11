Manager Mike Matheny is pleased with the progress Lyons (elbow) is making in his rehab assignment, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.

Matheny described Lyons' progress as just a bit behind that of fellow reliever Luke Gregerson, who's logged more innings overall at the minor-league level. Lyons has made two appearances with the Redbirds during his current stint, firing a pair of perfect frames in the process. Judging from Matheny's comments, it appears the team envisions the southpaw putting in at least one more outing before being activated.