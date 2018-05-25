Lyons (back) was expected to return from the disabled list for Friday's game against the Pirates, but may not be activated until after the game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The delay would be procedural move more than anything, as it would allow the team to make a roster move after John Gant's spot start Friday. Regardless, Lyons has already rejoined the team in Pittsburgh and should be reinstated to the 25-man roster in the next few days.