Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: May not return for Friday's game
Lyons (back) was expected to return from the disabled list for Friday's game against the Pirates, but may not be activated until after the game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The delay would be procedural move more than anything, as it would allow the team to make a roster move after John Gant's spot start Friday. Regardless, Lyons has already rejoined the team in Pittsburgh and should be reinstated to the 25-man roster in the next few days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Will be activated Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Struggles in Monday rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Set to pitch again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Earns one-out win•
