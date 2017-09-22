Play

Lyons grabbed his 14th hold by racking up four strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Reds. He didn't allow any hits but walked two.

The 29-year-old southpaw notched multiple whiffs for the fourth time in 10 September appearances. Lyons did give up an earned run in back-to-back outings last weekend versus the Cubs for the first time since early July, but he's enjoyed a solid September in which he's logged two victories, converted two save opportunities and posted a trio of holds. His 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 holds and 63 strikeouts over 52 innings this season continue to keep him viable in deeper formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast