Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Mows down Reds in win
Lyons grabbed his 14th hold by racking up four strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Reds. He didn't allow any hits but walked two.
The 29-year-old southpaw notched multiple whiffs for the fourth time in 10 September appearances. Lyons did give up an earned run in back-to-back outings last weekend versus the Cubs for the first time since early July, but he's enjoyed a solid September in which he's logged two victories, converted two save opportunities and posted a trio of holds. His 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 holds and 63 strikeouts over 52 innings this season continue to keep him viable in deeper formats.
