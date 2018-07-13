Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Reinstated from disabled list
Lyons (elbow) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.
Lyons will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener in Cincinnati after missing the past six weeks with an elbow strain. That injury came on the heels of a back issue that forced him to miss a couple weeks in May, so Lyons has only appeared in 22 games with the Cardinals this year. Over 13.2 innings of relief, he's logged a 5.93 ERA and 1.61 WHIP.
