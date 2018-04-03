Lyons fired a scoreless inning in Monday's 8-4 win over the Brewers, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

Likely out of the running for many save opportunities due to the signing of Greg Holland, Lyons instead will likely see plenty of eighth-inning work the likes of which he logged Monday. The hard-throwing lefty was locked in while getting 10 of his 12 pitches into the strike zone and has generated scoreless efforts in his first two appearances of 2018.

