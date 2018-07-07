Lyons (elbow) was credited with a hold in Triple-A Memphis' win over Omaha on Friday, firing a scoreless eighth inning.

Lyons ultimately threw a total of 13 pitches, a good first test for his recovering elbow. The southpaw will mark a calendar month on the disabled list Sunday, and it appears likely he'll log at least one more rehab appearance at the minor-league level after such an extended absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories