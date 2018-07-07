Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Scoreless inning in first rehab
Lyons (elbow) was credited with a hold in Triple-A Memphis' win over Omaha on Friday, firing a scoreless eighth inning.
Lyons ultimately threw a total of 13 pitches, a good first test for his recovering elbow. The southpaw will mark a calendar month on the disabled list Sunday, and it appears likely he'll log at least one more rehab appearance at the minor-league level after such an extended absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Extends throwing distance Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Bullpen session forthcoming•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: To begin throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs eighth hold in DL return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?