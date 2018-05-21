Lyons (back), who earned a save for Double-A Springfield on Saturday by firing just six pitches over a scoreless inning, is slated to pitch again Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

With Lyons' workload being so limited Saturday, he's slated to take the hill again Monday in order to get further prep work in before a return to the big-league club. The southpaw is expected to be activated if there are no setbacks, and given the late-inning struggles of veteran Greg Holland, Lyons could certainly be afforded a consistent workload upon return. "Health-wise I feel good," Lyons said. "I just want to get out and pitch again, be in a competitive mode and not just throwing bullpens. For me, that's all I wanted to get out of it, because I feel much better physically."