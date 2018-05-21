Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Set to pitch again Monday
Lyons (back), who earned a save for Double-A Springfield on Saturday by firing just six pitches over a scoreless inning, is slated to pitch again Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
With Lyons' workload being so limited Saturday, he's slated to take the hill again Monday in order to get further prep work in before a return to the big-league club. The southpaw is expected to be activated if there are no setbacks, and given the late-inning struggles of veteran Greg Holland, Lyons could certainly be afforded a consistent workload upon return. "Health-wise I feel good," Lyons said. "I just want to get out and pitch again, be in a competitive mode and not just throwing bullpens. For me, that's all I wanted to get out of it, because I feel much better physically."
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Earns one-out win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs two-pitch hold Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs sixth hold Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs one-out hold Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...