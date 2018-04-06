Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Strikes out side in loss
Lyons struck out the side in the eighth inning of Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks but also hit a batter.
The lefty got 10 of his 14 pitches into the strike zone, with his only blemish a plunking of David Peralta. Lyons quickly worked around that mistake, however, generating his third scoreless effort over his first four appearances of the season in the process. The clean outing was a nice bounce-back performance for the 30-year-old, who'd allowed a pair of earned runs on three hits while only getting one out against the Brewers on Tuesday.
