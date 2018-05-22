Lyons (back) allowed two earned runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in Double-A Springfield's win over Northwest Arkansas on Monday.

It was Lyons' second and presumably final rehab outing. He wasn't nearly as successful as in a Saturday appearance in which he got through his sole frame in just six pitches, but the most important aspect may have been that he was able to work up to 19 pitches without any apparent physical setbacks.