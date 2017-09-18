Lyons (4-1) took the loss in Sunday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing an earned run on one hit and a hit batsman.

Lyons got into trouble right from the start, opening the seventh by hitting Anthony Rizzo and allowing a single to the pinch-hitting Javier Baez. That put him on the hook when Rizzo eventually crossed the plate on Jason Heyward's RBI single after Lyons had exited. The outing was the second consecutive in which the southpaw had given up an earned run -- a rarity, considering he'd put together a 20-appearance scoreless streak that stretched between July 7 and Sept. 1. Despite the recent stumbles, he boasts a solid 2.72 ERA and 1.11 WHIP along with a 58:17 K:BB.