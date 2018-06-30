Lyons (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and will embark on a rehab assignment next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It's been a positive week for Lyons, who also extended his throwing distance out to 90 feet last Monday. Assuming all goes well with Saturday's session, the southpaw should be back in game action in a rehab capacity at some point next week.

