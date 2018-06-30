Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Throwing bullpen Saturday
Lyons (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and will embark on a rehab assignment next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It's been a positive week for Lyons, who also extended his throwing distance out to 90 feet last Monday. Assuming all goes well with Saturday's session, the southpaw should be back in game action in a rehab capacity at some point next week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Extends throwing distance Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Bullpen session forthcoming•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: To begin throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs eighth hold in DL return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Activated ahead of Saturday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...