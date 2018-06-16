Lyons (elbow) is slated to begin a throwing program next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw has been on the disabled list on June 8, so he'll resume throwing approximately 10 days after that point if all goes according to plan. Lyons has had a rough go of it on the health front since early May, as he also had a previous disabled list stint with a back injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories