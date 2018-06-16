Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: To begin throwing program
Lyons (elbow) is slated to begin a throwing program next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw has been on the disabled list on June 8, so he'll resume throwing approximately 10 days after that point if all goes according to plan. Lyons has had a rough go of it on the health front since early May, as he also had a previous disabled list stint with a back injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Lands on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Grabs eighth hold in DL return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Activated ahead of Saturday's game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: May not return for Friday's game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Will be activated Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Struggles in Monday rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...