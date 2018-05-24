Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Will be activated Friday
Lyons (back) will be activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's series opener against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While the results weren't great -- two runs on two hits across 0.2 innings -- Lyons came through his most recent rehab appearance with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league bullpen. The 30-year-old struggled to a 6.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 11.2 innings prior to landing on the disabled list, so he may need to prove his health before he's inserted back into a high-leverage role.
