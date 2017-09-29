Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Will not play this weekend
Lyons has been shut down for the rest of the 2017 season, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
With the Cardinals now out of playoff contention, manager Mike Matheny has elected to shut Lyons down ahead of this weekend's series against the Brewers. The 29-year-old appeared in 50 games for the club this season, and recorded a 2.83 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over the course of 54 relief innings.
