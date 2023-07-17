O'Neill (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He will not, however, be in the Cardinals' lineup in his first game back from the IL. O'Neill has been sidelined since early May due to lingering back issues but is finally ready to go after an eight-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis. While he would figure to be in the lineup plenty often, O'Neill wouldn't seem to be a lock for everyday playing time in the Cards' crowded outfield.