St. Louis activated O'Neill (back) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been out since early May due to a lingering back injury and mostly struggled offensively on his latest minor-league rehab assignment, but he'll return as the Cardinals' primary left fielder, possibly so that he can be showcased to other teams ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. Dylan Carlson is expected to take a backseat for now in the Cards' outfield mix.