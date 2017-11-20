O'Neill was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster Monday.

By being added to the 40-man roster, O'Neill will be protected from the Rule 5 draft. O'Neill opened the 2017 season in the Mariners' organization before being traded to the Cardinals. Between Triple-A Tacoma and Triple-A Memphis he played in 130 games and slashed .246/.321/.499.

